WORLDCOB merits HFZA with “ The Bizz Awards 2018”

HFZA has been awarded The Bizz Trophy, Medal and Certificates for its commitment to Business Excellence, Leadership, developing best practices and innovative strategies, Product and Service Quality, Management Systems, Innovation and Creativity.

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of Hamriyah Free Zone Authority and Sharjah Airport International Free Zone commented “Receiving the acclaimed BIZZ awards is indeed an honour, and it will serve as motivation for Hamriyah Free Zone to not just maintain the outstanding standards set by the authority, but to raise the bar further and achieve greater excellence locally, regional and globally. Hamriyah Free Zone has received various prestigious awards and accolades as testament to its customer centricity and service excellence standards. This award is yet another testimonial to HFZA's continued progress and distinguished achievement."

WORLDCOB has also awarded Saud Salim Mazrouei for his Business Leadership and Excellence in Business Management. Mr. Ali Al Jarwan, Deputy Director of Commercial Affairs attended this event.

WORLDCOB is a leading business organization headquartered in Huston , USA and dedicated to fostering the business excellence in over 120 countries. It recognizes and boosts the growth of the world's most outstanding companies and business people, as well as promotes Corporate Social Responsibility. The Bizz Awards was covered and broadcasted live in more than 120 countries.

Hailed as one of the cornerstones of the UAE’s industrial development, Hamriyah Free Zone currently houses over 6,700 business enterprises from 165 nations in key sectors such as oil and gas, petrochemicals, maritime, steel, construction and food.

Global investors choose HFZA for their regional base owing to its strategic location that serves as a vital link to the major trade routes intersecting Asia, Europe and Africa with direct access to a growing market of more than two billion people. The Free Zone also has well-developed infrastructural facilities and boasts an investor-friendly environment suited for growth.