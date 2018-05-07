Asia markets mostly up after Wall St surge, Iran fears boost oil

  • Monday 07, May 2018 in 10:50 AM
Sharjah 24 – AFP: Most Asia markets rose Monday following a blistering lead from Wall Street as a soft jobs report soothed concerns about rising US interest rates, while oil prices extended a rally ahead of Donald Trump's decision on the Iran nuclear deal.
All three main indexes in New York clocked up sizeable gains Friday after the closely watched non-farm payrolls report showed unemployment at an 18-year low but fewer-than-expected jobs were created in April and average earnings missed estimates.
 
The figures soothed anxieties that the Federal Reserve could lift borrowing costs four times this year owing to a pick-up in inflation and a strengthening economy. Those worries have acted as a weight on global markets in recent weeks.
 
Hong Kong rose 0.4 percent and Shanghai added 0.6 percent, while Sydney was 0.5 percent higher. Wellington, Taipei, Jakarta and Manila were also well up.
 
But Tokyo ended the morning down 0.5 percent as traders returned following an extended holiday weekend, while Singapore was also lower.
 
Seoul was close for a public holiday.