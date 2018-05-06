Union Coop first private sector entity to pay one-month basic salary to all employees

The move follows the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council.

Speaking on the occasion, Khalid Humaid bin Diban Al Falasi, CEO of Union Coop, said, "Under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, we celebrate the immortal legacy of late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the UAE. Sheikh Zayed has always been an inspiration not only for the people of the UAE but for all Arab Islamic Nations for his great contributions. Based on his vision and teachings, Union Coop is leaving no stones unturned to spread happiness and good within the community."

"Union Coop is the first private sector entity to implement the directives of the great leaders instantly and pay an additional one-month basic salary to all its employees by the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan," said Al Falasi.