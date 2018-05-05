Etisalat announces ‘SMB Festival’- a first-time initiative in UAE

‘SMB Festival’ was introduced by Etisalat in collaboration with its strategic business partners as an initiative to support and encourage the long-term growth of SMBs and start-ups in the UAE.

Etisalat will be offering up to 50 GB free for a month to new and existing mobile post-paid customers. In addition, Etisalat’s 12 business partners will provide exclusive offers during this festival including discounts on insurance, office furniture, trade license, immigration expenses and more.

Esam Mahmoud, Senior Vice President, Etisalat SMB said: "We are excited to announce the ‘SMB Festival’, a first time concept that aims to give businesses exclusive benefits and a boost to the SMB sector.

Etisalat is always working closely with SMBs to understand their business needs required to meet their long term organisational objectives. The recent launch of the ‘Hello Business Hub’ is in line with this strategy and the UAE government objectives of making the country the business hub of choice.

"As Etisalat works towards driving a digital future, such initiatives signifies our commitment towards creating this connected future enabled by our robust network and state-of-art infrastructure and services."