SEDD renews ISO 27001

The Department’s adaptation of such certificate was the first of its kind at the level of government agencies in Sharjah in 2015.

Also, it was due to SEDD’s fulfillment to all conditions and requirements according to the report issued by the company based on the follow-up visits and find out related to these certificate. Besides, the results from the audit and based on the examples examined showed a clear compliance with the requirements of the administrative system that conform to the mentioned specifications. Additionally, the visit has shown senior management’s commitment to continue the process of pursuing the Departments development and improvement of procedures, in addition to these Department’s keen on to implement the procedures as soon as possible and with high efficiency.

Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, said "The Department is working on developing the economy of the Emirate through planning and delivering distinguished services using qualified human resources and advanced technical systems in accordance with the highest quality standards." pointed out that Intertek’s recommendation to renew these certificates granted to the Department came after an intensive evaluation, which is consistent with the objectives of the Department in working to achieve sustainable economic development and quality in the practices.

He added that the renewal of these certificates reflects and crowns the efforts placed by SEDD to develop its procedures and ease its services in order to reach the highest levels and its strategic objectives that call for adopting the best practices in procedures and quality systems, thus improving performance and attaining diversified and organized economy.

From his side, Ali Al Naqbi, Deputy Director of IT Department, praised the efforts placed by the employees at SEDD and their concerns to provide the factors and conditions for achieving quality practices, in addition to their keenness to accomplish the tasks required in this regard. Such a thing enabled the Department to achieve its desired objectives. Likely, he pointed out to the wise directives of SEDD Chairman to ensure the continuity of the quality system and provide the latest training and qualification techniques for employees, to contribute to achieve the objectives of the Department and to provide the best possible service to the clients.

On the other hand, Eng. Elham Al Shehhi, Head of Networking and Infrastructure Section at SEDD, said that Intertek report was issued after several follow-up visits by the company's representatives, and accordingly, the recommendation was issued for renewal. This confirms that obtaining the certificate is a challenge that requires maintaining the levels achieved and even enriching them with further steps to ensure continuous development.

Furthermore, SEDD adaptation of the renewal certificate is considered an attainment for number of advantages, and the most important one is the global recognition for the implementation of an integrated system based on continuous operations that lead to the desired protection and nonstop development based on a recognized global methodology. Likewise, the ISO certificate is one of the world's most prestigious and recognized certificates and gives greater confidence in the level of services provided by the Department to its partners and its public.