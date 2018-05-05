Wall Street greets mixed US jobs report; oil rises

US stocks initially went sideways following the jobs data but began moving gradually higher after the open, with the Dow ultimately finishing up a solid 1.4 percent.

Earlier, European stock markets rose, while oil prices pushed higher on speculation President Donald Trump will spike the Iran nuclear deal.

The US economy added 164,000 jobs in April, which was below expectations. But the unemployment rate fell to 3.9 percent, the lowest since December 2000.

Investors were cheered by signs inflation pressures remained tame, as average hourly wages rose just 0.2 percent. That figure was seen as reducing the odds the Federal Reserve will accelerate interest rate hikes.

"We don't see anything suggesting the Fed needs to be more aggressive with monetary policy and nothing to stop them from continuing to normalize it," said Matt Miskin, market strategist at John Hancock Financial Services.