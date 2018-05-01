CBUAE total assets surge to AED2.718 trillion in Q1

CBUAE total loans increased to AED1.608 trillion during the first three months of the year, a growth of 1.8 percent from AED1.580 trillion during the corresponding period last year.

Domestic loans are valued at AED1.473 trillion by the end of March against AED1.452 trillion in December 2017, with government loans rising from AED175.4 billion to AED181.1 billion during the same monitored period, while public sector loans declined from AED172.3 billion to AED170.2 billion.

Total loans provided to non-residents upped to AED135.3 billion by the end of Q1 2018, a growth of 6 percent from AED127.6 billion in December 2017.

Total deposits amounted to AED1.662 trillion, during Q1, an increase of 2.2 percent from AED1.627 trillion in December 2017.

The growth recorded in CBUAE deposits during the first quarter of the year is supported by the increase in residents' deposits to around AED1.473 trillion by the end of March from AED1.435 trillion in December 2017, with government deposits rising 10 percent, a one year-high, during the same period from AED212 billion to AED233.2 billion.