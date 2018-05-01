Issa Ataya: Alef Group opens Zero 6 mall in Sharjah

Ataya added, Zero 6 mall," inspired by Sharjah's dial code (06), is distinguished by its high-end designs, which complement the rich architectural heritage of the emirate.

The first mall located in in Juraina 2, which is to the east of the city close to the Sharjah University City Campus.

The centre is a two-storey building with a built-up area of 37,000 square metres and a gross leasable area of 16,000 sq metres. Some 3,000 sq metres of this has been allocated to a new, eight-screen Imax cinema – the biggest in the UAE.