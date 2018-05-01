Issa Ataya: Alef Group opens Zero 6 mall in Sharjah

Sharjah24: Issa Ataya, Alef Group, Managing Director of Alef group said that We opened the new Zero 6 mall, the first of its kind in the retail and entertainment sector, the first of its kind in Sharjah, total cost of the project is AED 280 million. The mall includes 52 retail outlets, 12 international brands, which are located for the first time in Sharjah.
Ataya added, Zero 6 mall," inspired by Sharjah's dial code (06), is distinguished by its high-end designs, which complement the rich architectural heritage of the emirate.
 
The first mall located in in Juraina 2, which is to the east of the city close to the Sharjah University City Campus. 
 
The centre is a two-storey building with a built-up area of 37,000 square metres and a gross leasable area of 16,000 sq metres. Some 3,000 sq metres of this has been allocated to a new, eight-screen Imax cinema – the biggest in the UAE.