Euro near three-and-a-half month lows as dollar cements gains

The dollar has rallied in the last fortnight, helped by the 10-year Treasury yield topping 3 percent and a reconnection between higher interest rates and a buoyant currency.

While markets don't expect a change in interest rates from the U.S. Federal Reserve at the conclusion of a meeting on Wednesday, analysts will be watching for any change in language.

That, combined with growing doubts about when the European Central Bank will move to slow its stimulus as the economy shows signs of peaking, have knocked the single currency lower.

The euro fell 0.2 percent to $1.2058 <EUR=>, not far from the $1.2055 it hit at the end of last week, the weakest level since mid-January.

The dollar rose 0.1 percent against a basket of currencies to 91.964 <.DXY>.