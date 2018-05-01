MoU between SPWD and EmiratesGBC

The MoU was signed by Engineer Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Sharjah Public Works Department and Saeed Al Abbar Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Green Building Council, during a visit by a delegation of the Board members to the Department.

The MoU provides for closer cooperation to advance sustainable development and the green economy by organising workshops, volunteer activities, technical support for students and highlighting excellence in green building design, with Innovative solutions to promote energy efficiency and sustainable environment, and to use renewable energy.