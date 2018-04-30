UAE-Japan Business Forum begins in Abu Dhabi

He stated this during his speech at the UAE-Japan Business Forum, which was launched Monday in Abu Dhabi, under the theme, "UAE's Economic and Industrial Diversification and Innovation," with the attendance of Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, Group; Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Hiroyuki Ishige, Chairman and CEO of the Japan External Trade Organisation, JETRO, and other officials from both countries.

The forum was organised by JETRO, in partnership with the Ministry of Economy and the Japanese Government, and in co-operation with the Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation, JOGMEC, and the Japan Cooperation Centre for the Middle East, JCCME.

Sultan Al Mansouri said, in his speech, that the forum is an effective platform to discuss future co-operation opportunities while pointing out that their discussions will enable the exchange of the latest information and ideas that will promote growth, in light of the current economic conditions in both countries and the prosperous ties and partnerships between their private sectors.

He also expressed his pride at their previous achievements in promoting co-operation in key sectors, projects and initiatives, which will be the centre of focus during the upcoming period.

Al Mansouri added that there are many factors that reflect the solid ties that bring together the UAE and Japan, most notably the ongoing government and private visits and meetings between both sides.