SEDD “Smart Investor Service” witnesses great demand

All of this is done to serve the local economy, promote investment movement and achieve sustainable economic development in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, stressed that the main objective of the Economic Department from providing multiple channels for the services comes within its comprehensive development plan that promotes sustainable economic development in the Emirate of Sharjah. Also, pointed out that the Department offers many services through “Smart Investor” whereby the customer can complete without the need to visit the Department. In addition, he stated that SEDD pays great attention to develop its services which falls within its strategic plan to plan and lead comprehensive economic development in Sharjah through improving the satisfaction and loyalty of the main partners by adopting best practices in procedures and performance development.

From his side, Fahad AL Khamiri, Director of Registration and Licensing Department at SEDD, emphasized that the Department seeks to reach the highest levels with its services by offering premium quality services through multiple channels. He also pointed out that there is a large and growing demand on the intelligent investor service too. He clarified that the service attained a growth rate of 129% in the first quarter of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017.

In addition, Al Khamiri called all investors to take advantage of this service. He also stressed on the fact that the launch of such service comes within the efforts of SEDD to adopt the electronic shift. Such a thing is done to facilitate the procedures, reduce the waiting time, and provide services that will meet the expectations of dealers and will offer opportunities and wider options to complete their transactions that are provided by SEDD.