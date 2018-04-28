Expo 2020 Dubai becomes first World Expo in history and second ever 'mega-event' to achieve CIPS award

The recognition makes Expo 2020 the first major global event outside the United Kingdom, after the London 2012 Summer Olympics, to receive the award from CIPS, a global body that works with organisations involved in procurement and supply chain management.

The stamp of approval was awarded as part of the CIPS Procurement Excellence Programme following a thorough review of Expo 2020 Dubai’s procurement practices. The programme assesses organisations in five key areas: leadership and organisation, strategy and policy, people, processes and systems, and performance management.

Designed and delivered by the world’s leading procurement experts, the CIPS Procurement Excellence Programme is the only independent and comprehensive assessment of its kind. Expo 2020’s CIPS award recognises the high quality of its procurement operation, meaning that vendors and participating nations can be confident that they will benefit from a seamless process.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General, Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau, said, "We have designed our procurement processes around simplicity, transparency and inclusivity to allow anyone, anywhere, to tender as easily and competitively as possible.

"Expo 2020 will leave a lasting economic legacy and contribute to new business generation, GDP growth and job creation in the UAE and across the region. The CIPS award is a testament to all of our planning and hard work, which will help to ensure the delivery of an exceptional Expo."