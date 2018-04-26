UFI holds its annual meeting in Dubai, honours Saif Mohammed Al Midfa

The meeting also included discussing the association’s plans and activities for the current year and exploring ways of benefitting from the skills and expertise of the members to improve the operations of the sector.

The meeting, which was held at the Conrad Dubai Hotel, was attended by Saif Mohammed Al-Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah and Board Member of UFI; Mahir Abdulkarim Julfar, Vice President of Commercial Venues Management at the Dubai World Trade Centre; and a number of regional and international executives that work in the exhibitions and conferences sector.

Corrado Peraboni, president of the UFI, honoured Saif Mohammed Al-Midfa for his efforts in elevating the exhibitions and conferences sector at the regional and global level, and for his contributions in promoting the expansion and success of the association in the Middle East and Africa region.

Saif Mohammed Al-Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre and Board Member of UFI, stated that the UFI’s annual meeting provided a space for CEOs from around the world to communicate and to examine the future of the exhibition industry in the Middle East and Africa region, in addition to reviewing the association’s agenda that includes events and meetings that will be organized all over the world. He added that UFI’s importance not only lies in its role as a meeting point for officials from the industry to communicate and exchange ideas, but also as centre of knowledge that relies on studies and research to develop the sector on a global level.

Kai Hattendorf, CEO and Managing Director of UFI, clarified that the association’s annual meeting included discussions on very important topics that are related to education, professional growth, and the latest developments at the global level. He added that the meeting served to introduce the UFI agenda for 2018 and 2019, in addition to hosting discussions and exchanging ideas on innovative solutions that aim to deal with the challenges that are faced by the exhibitions and conferences sector.

UFI directly represents around 50,000 exhibition industry employees globally and works closely with its 50 national and regional member associations. 751 member organisations in 86 countries around the world are presently signed up as members. UFI’s main goal is to represent, promote and support the business interests of its members and the exhibition industry.