flydubai to resume its flight to Sulaimaniyah on 10th May

The decision to relaunch the flights was taken following Iraqi Authorities to reopen its airport last March.

flydubai is the first carrier from the UAE to operate direct flights to the Kurdish city with a twice a week service from its Dubai hub to Sulaimaniyah International Airport. The frequency is set to increase to three times a week from June.

Flights FZ205/206 will operate between Dubai International Airport, Terminal 2 and Sulaimaniyah International Airport on Thursdays and Sundays and will be the 92nd destination on the codeshare list with Emirates.

Commenting on the recommencement of flights to Sulaimaniyah, Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO of flydubai, said, "We are pleased to see the direct air links between the UAE and Sulaimaniyah return after three years of suspension. flydubai first operated to the Kurdish city in 2010 and we have seen over the years the positive demand from the region. We look forward to further strengthening our network in Iraq, a key market that has been witnessing a rise in investment, trade and tourism."