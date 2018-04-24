Fuel shortage hits Sudan as dollar crisis hampers imports

Once an exporter of oil, Sudan was forced to begin importing it after the south seceded in 2011, taking with it three-quarters of what had been the country's oil output and its main source of foreign currency.

Hundreds of others queued for rides home around her - joining lines that have built up since the end of last week as the currency crunch has bitten deeper.

The Sudanese pound has dropped to 35 to the dollar from 33 pounds earlier this week, a black market trader told Reuters. He expected the Sudanese pound to weaken further in coming days.

The Sudanese pound hit a record low of about 40 pounds to the dollar earlier this year on the black market, but the devaluations and a ban on deposits of dollars obtained from the black market have reversed this trend.

The central bank has also introduced restrictions on withdrawals, leaving many unable to take out cash from banks.