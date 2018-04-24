Etisalat Group reports consolidated revenues of AED13.1 billion in Q1, 2018

In a statement, the Group detailed its aggregate subscriber base reaching 144 million, representing an increase of three percent.

Its consolidated EBITDA totalled AED6.5 billion, representing an increase of two percent and resulting in EBITDA margin of 49 percent. Consolidated net profit after Federal Royalty amounted to AED2.1 billion resulting in a net profit margin of 16 percent, the statement added.

Saleh Al Abdooli, Etisalat Group CEO, said, "Etisalat’s first quarter results are a continuation of previous quarters’ solid performance, and a promising start for the current year, alluding positive prospects for both customers and shareholders."

"As we continue to encounter evolving industry dynamics, innovation and successful partnerships remain relevant and integral in sustaining our leading market position and assuring our profitability. Engaging the customers and allowing them to experience and probe our solutions potential has proven to be rewarding as we expand our products and services portfolio and introduce more value-adding choices."