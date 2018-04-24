UBF board endorses priorities, approves action plan for 2018

Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of the UAE Banks Federation, presided over the meeting, which was attended by the UBF’s Board of Directors as well as senior representatives of the member banks. The meeting reviewed the federation’s key activities and achievements in 2017 and approved priorities and action plan for 2018.

The board members discussed and approved the audited Financial Statements and Auditors' Report for 2017 for the UBF and ratified its budget for 2018. The attendees commended the constructive role of the UBF, with the support of the members’ bank CEOs, towards contributing to raising the standards of banking and promoting a thriving banking sector. The attendees also commended the key initiatives of the UBF that include the launch of the cyber threat intelligence sharing platform as well as the development of the ethical selling framework. They further applauded the Central Bank of the UAE’s release of the EIBOR regulation.

In addition, the meeting reviewed the progress realised in implementing initiatives tailored and launched by the UBF’s 20 technical committees during 2017 and commended their valuable productivity and performance. The attendees also applauded the relentless efforts made by the committees in boosting innovation and improving customer experience and satisfaction and raising the profile of the UBF and the banking industry.