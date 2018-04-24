Hana Al Suwaidi: Our aim is to introduce eco-tourism projects in Sharjah

Sharjah24: Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA), said: "Through our participation in the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2018, we seek to introduce eco-tourism projects and promote the centers affiliated to the Authority.
Al Suwaidi added that the eco-tourism product in the Emirate of Sharjah is one of our new things, and we have more than 10 centers promoting a new culture and tourism”.
 
Chairperson of EPAA confirmed that ATM, one of the region's leading tourism platforms, brings together a host of airlines and hospitality companies, travel agencies and tourism organisations, helping to further promote the activities, projects and programs of the EPAA, in addition to highlighting the efforts of the Emirate of Sharjah to promote eco-tourism projects”.