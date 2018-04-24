SEDD organises “Business to Business” workshop

Such a thing was done to facilitate the sale and purchase process as well as other businesses that are in the interest of the parties concerned in addition to highlighting some successful examples of government and private investments in the emirate of Sharjah.

The workshop was attended by number of entrepreneurs and investors from different sectors and owners of Eitimad license too. Also, it reflects the desire of the Department to activate the areas of partnership and cooperation with them in order to consolidate relations and create opportunities among them. All of this is paid attention to sue to the aim that the main functions of the Department to reach the vision of leadership in sustainable development to achieve economic well-being in accordance with its strategic plan to organise and lead economic development in the emirate.

In her opening speech, Amal Jassim Habash, Deputy Director of Commercial Affairs Department at SEDD, stated that the Department is exerting great efforts to achieve the highest levels of competitiveness in the emirate by organizing the process of exchange between effective businesses. Thus, the workshop was held after studying B2B project that enables entrepreneurs to promote their companies, projects, research and products, and contribute to business partnerships and continuous communication in future among them. Additionally, she explained that the business environment in Sharjah is the best in the region thanks to the simplified procedures adopted by the Department of Economic Development and all other government agencies.

Furthermore, Amal Habash pointed out that under the guidance of Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman that the Department focuses on supporting the continuous improvement of the business environment in the Emirate, which is one of the main incentives for the development of economic work. All of this comes within the application of the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, whom calls for the importance of supporting citizens and engaging them in the market by adopting their ideas and initiatives according to the standards of the global economy and international variables.

From her side, Muntaha Al Muallem, Head of Business Development Section, said that the B2B program brings together 50 entrepreneurs from different business sectors, which provides a lot of effort and time for trading partners. It also facilitates the building of a professional network through a single program and helps in raising the income of entrepreneurs.

Likewise, it is considered an opportunity for the attendees to promote their companies, projects, research and products to the target audience and to contribute to the establishment of business partnerships and communications for the future, and to create new investment opportunities between the participating parties.

During the workshop, investors and entrepreneurs from small and medium sized enterprises had number of discussion sessions to debate the success of national entrepreneurship in all sectors of the economy. Also, the participants were reviewed one of the successful models of entrepreneurs, which in turn presented the story of its success and development that contributes to its success and motivates the participants to highlight their pioneering role in moving the economy in the Emirate. Finally, the participants were honored by SEDD.