UAE Central bank announces M1 increase to AED510.6 billion

In a statement, the bank said, "The Money Supply aggregate M2 increased by 0.7 percent, from AED1284.9 billion at the end of February 2018 to AED1293.8 billion at the end of March 2018."

It added that the Money Supply aggregate M3 also increased by 2.7 percent, from AED1486.3 billion at the end of February 2018 to AED1526.7 billion at the end of March 2018.

The increase in M1 was mainly due to a rise of AED one billion in Monetary Deposits. The increase in M2 was brought about by the increase in M1 and an AED8 billion increase in Quasi-Monetary Deposits.

M3 rose due to a combined increase in M1, M2, and AED31.5 billion increase in Government Deposits.

Gross bank assets, including bankers’ acceptances, increased by 0.4 percent, rising from AED2707 billion at the end of February 2018 to AED2718.3 billion at the end of March 2018.

Gross credit increased by 0.7 percent from AED1596.4 billion at the end of February 2018 to AED1608.1 billion at the end of March 2018.

During March 2018, total bank deposits rose by AED42.3 billion, due to AED40.5 billion and AED1.8 billion increase in Resident Deposits and Non-Resident Deposits, respectively.