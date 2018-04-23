ADNOC Distribution announces positive early results of ADNOC Flex

Twenty service stations in Abu Dhabi began a free trial period last Wednesday, where a Premium Service and a Self-Serve option is offered, while another 20 stations rolled out ADNOC Flex on Sunday.

Since last Wednesday, 157,000 transactions have occurred at the 40 ADNOC Flex stations with 69 percent of customers choosing the Premium Service and 31 percent taking the Self-Serve option.

Saeed Mubarak Al Rashdi, ADNOC Distribution’s Acting CEO, said, "The early results of the ADNOC Flex free trial period are encouraging and clearly show that customers, while still familiarising themselves with the new fueling options, like the greater choice of fuel services that ADNOC Distribution is offering. Staffing levels have been increased at ADNOC Flex stations and our attendants have been assisting customers to understand and choose the service that best suits them."

ADNOC Flex provides customers with a choice in how and where they refuel. The new service is being rolled out in Abu Dhabi first before being introduced in other parts of the UAE.

Nasser Al Hammadi, ADNOC Distribution’s Chief Retail Officer, said, "I’m pleased that our customers appear to be embracing the new fuel options as part of ADNOC Flex. It’s still early days, and we will be rolling ADNOC Flex out to many more stations over the coming months, but the results to date are certainly encouraging. Over the coming days and weeks, our attendants will continue helping customers so they can make an informed decision about which service suits them best."

When fully introduced, customers who choose the Premium Service option will receive an enhanced level of customer service, promotional products, discounts on other ADNOC Distribution products and services and exclusive deals from partners. The Elderly and People of Determination will be exempt from the Premium Service fee, and attendants will be sensitive to customers who cannot genuinely leave their car.