Sheikh Faisal Al Qasimi: SIA attracts more aircraft and cargo company

Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi added that SIA will continue to provide the best in services and facilities, which has attracted new airlines that contributed to the growth of passengers, after the airport became the first choice for them in the region to travel to, from the UAE.

Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi confirmed that SIA reached 5.5 million passengers passed through the airport during the first half of 2017, with an increase of 2.9 percent as compared to the 5.3 million passengers recorded during the first half of 2016. SIA handled 835.8 thousand passengers in June 2017, a 1.7 percent growth as compared to the 821.23 thousand passengers that passed through the airport during the same month last year.