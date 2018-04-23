Khalid Al Midfa: Our aim is to enhance Sharjah's world tourism position

Al Midfa pointed out that about 26 government and private entities are taking part in this session, and we aim to highlight the latest developments and new projects in the tourism sector to the public and decision-makers, serving the emirate of Sharjah to attract more tourists from around the world.

Al Midfa added that the importance of our participation in major international tourism fairs, particularly the ATM, is to enhance Sharjah's world tourism position.

Chairman of the SCTDA pointed out the importance of coordination with the public and private sectors in order to speed up the completion of development projects attractive to investors and visitors in Sharjah.