Khalid Al Midfa: Our aim is to enhance Sharjah's world tourism position

  • Monday 23, April 2018 in 10:50 AM
Sharjah24: Khalid Jassim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), said that the Authority is participating for the 21st year in a row at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2018 in Dubai, which is one of the largest exhibitions at the regional and global levels.
Al Midfa pointed out that about 26 government and private entities are taking part in this session, and we aim to highlight the latest developments and new projects in the tourism sector to the public and decision-makers, serving the emirate of Sharjah to attract more tourists from around the world.
 
Al Midfa added that the importance of our participation in major international tourism fairs, particularly the ATM, is to enhance Sharjah's world tourism position.
 
Chairman of the SCTDA pointed out the importance of coordination with the public and private sectors in order to speed up the completion of development projects attractive to investors and visitors in Sharjah.