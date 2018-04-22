SEDD discuss Coordination with its Investors

The holding of such meetings come within the Department concerns to attain effective communication with investors from various sectors and to provide them with all the laws and regulations related to their activities. Also, these meetings are prepared to receive development notes, discuss what can be provided to them and to improve the services provided to achieve the best governmental practices that will develop the sector.

In this context, Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, received Mr. Mohammed Nasser Al-Hazzaa, Director General of Emirates Industrial City Company, to discuss ways of cooperation and enhance coordination between the two parties as well as deliberate some matters related to current and future projects.

In addition, Al Suwaidi stressed that the Department is exerting great efforts to achieve the highest levels of competitiveness of the Emirate, which positively affects the Emirate's GDP.

SEDD Chairman carried on that the business environment in Sharjah is the best in the region thanks to the simplified procedures adopted by the Department of Economic Development and all other government agencies too.

Sultan Al Suwaidi pointed out that SEDD is guided by the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah whom calls for the importance of developing the role of the commercial and industrial sectors in achieving comprehensive sustainable development and paying attention to major investors, stressing the importance of the role of the private sector in sustainable and continuous development, the vital role of the private sector to grow and create more opportunities in the emirate and to engage with the government in raising and achieving quality of life indicators.

During the meeting, Al Suwaidi reviewed several aspects of the work system in the Department of Economic Development, the experience of the two sides and means of enhancing cooperation between them in order to enhance performance and to find outputs that serve all parties to promote the emirate.

From his side, Mr. Mohammed Nasser Al-Hazzaa, Director General of Emirates Industrial City Company, expressed his thanks and gratitude for the great reception and stated that such meetings are important to enhance cooperation and coordination with the Department.