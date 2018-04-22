SCTDA participates at ATM 2018

The participation of the SCTDA comes in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to make Sharjah the ideal family destination and achieve the Sharjah tourism Vision 2021, which aims to increase tourism flows to the emirate to reach 10 million visitors by 2021.



Highlighting the importance of its participation for the 21 consecutive year, at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM), which is a leading global event in the Middle East tourism sector and one of the largest travel fairs in the world, Khalid Jassim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) stated that the participation comes in line with the SCTDA’s vision to make the emirate of Sharjah the best tourist and commercial destinations in the world, highlighting its place at the top locally, regionally and globally.