Al Mansouri meets Luxembourg Deputy PM

They discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation and partnership in various fields, including tourism, trade, aviation and space technology.

Al Mansouri said trade between the two countries stood at US$ 90 million in 2017, adding that it is a humble figure compared to the potentials the two countries have.

Schneider described the UAE as a key strategic partner in the region, saying that his country is looking forward to establishing an economic and commercial partnership to serve their common interests.

Al Mansouri is heading a high level delegation in a two-day visit to Luxembourg.