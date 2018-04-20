SIA Highlights its Most Prominent Services at Arabian Travel Market 2018 (ATM)

The airport’s participation in ATM 2018 will be led by a delegation representing it under the umbrella of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), along with representatives from some of Sharjah’s prominent hotel and tourism agencies.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority said, “We look forward to taking part in the Arabian Travel Market (ATM), each year, as it represents an important meeting forum for decision makers dedicated to tourism, travel and aviation industries. Our participation this year is centered on the innovative services offered by SIA, as part of our pursuit of excellence in providing best-in-class services to airline partners, passengers and customers. In addition, Sharjah International Airport is very keen to share its vast experience with other airports, as well as local and international governmental entities that will participate in ATM 2018.”

Al Midfa added, “ATM 2018, which provides us with an excellent opportunity to connect with our counterparts from around the world, is also an ideal platform for marketing Sharjah International Airport and its new services and facilities, and to announce the preparations for its new projects for the upcoming season.”

Ali Salim Al Midfa thanked Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) for its involvement of governmental and private entities in local, regional and international exhibitions in order to further promote the Emirate of Sharjah.

Sheikh Faisal bin Saoud Al Qassimi, Director of Sharjah Airport Authority said: "The Arabian Travel Market is a leading global event in the Middle East tourism sector and one of the largest travel fairs in the world. Sharjah International Airport is keen to participate in this event, annually, to introduce the services we provide to our passengers and customers. Through our participation, we seek to highlight our projects and development plans aimed at raising the airport’s capacity to cope with the ongoing tourism and economic growth witnessed by the emirate.”

This year’s exhibition will primarily highlight the concept of “Responsible Tourism” through various events and activities, including panel discussions with numerous specialized exhibitors. The Arabian Travel Market 2018 (ATM) is the most prestigious event for the travel and tourism industry in the Middle East and North Africa region, and is attended by major international hoteliers and travel agencies from around the world. Last year’s event attracted more than 39,000 attendees, 2,661 exhibiting companies, and the negotiation of more than USD 2.5 billion trade deals.