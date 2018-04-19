Over AED4 billion revenue from e-Dirham services during Q1 2018

The number of e-Dirham cards issued in Q1 2018 exceeded 3.3 million cards, while the number of transaction receipts reached 3,516,903 at the same period.



Commenting on the achievement, Saeed Rashid Al Yateem, Assistant Under-Secretary of Resources and Budget Sector at the Ministry of Finance, emphasised the ministry’s commitment to continuously upgrade the e-Dirham system and expand its services to facilitate its operation and raise customer satisfaction. "The e-Dirham system represents an important achievement in the digital payment gateway, due to its efficiency, accuracy and ease of use, in addition to guaranteed high levels of security in cashless transactions," Al Yateem said.



He added, "The ministry recently provided end users with the capability to pay for government service fees, including tax, around the clock by direct debit from bank accounts within any of the seven banks operating in the UAE. This e-Debit functionality is offered via the e-Dirham system and linked to the national e-Payment gateway system via the UAE Central Bank."



The average speed of processing any transaction through the e-Dirham system is only 1.02 second, while the average speed of processing a transaction through Point of Sale, POS, devices is 1.1 second.



The e-Dirham system provides advanced payment methods which are quick and easy and allows to pay for government services and tax dues in a cost-effective and efficient way.