The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.42 percent, or 310.61 points, to close at 22,158.20, while the broader Topix index was up 1.14 percent, or 19.69 points, at 1,749.67.

Wall Street stocks powered higher Tuesday on strong corporate earnings.

The dollar rose to 107.37 yen from 107.03 yen in New York Tuesday afternoon. A weak yen is positive for Japanese exporters as it inflates their earnings.