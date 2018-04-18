SEDD, Mashreq Bank sign MOU

Such agreement comes within the Department’s concerns to promote economic development in the Emirate through the provision of electronic services that contribute to enhance the reliance procedures and give customers the option of electronic query about the licenses of economic establishments through multiple and approved banking channels.

Under this agreement, the two sides will work to enhance cooperation in facilitating licensing procedures for investors and providing value added services to customers. Thus, SEDD will provide electronic systems services that will facilitate the Bank's access to registrants through the system of economic licenses by the use of electronic connectivity between them.

Also, such agreement aims to provide electronic services to investors to reach the highest level of customer satisfaction. In addition, such a thing will contribute in improving the economy of the Emirate, which what the Department is seeking for.

Likely, the MOU comes within the concerns of the two parties to achieve UAE’s orientations that call for customer happiness and providing excellent government services through innovative channels. All of this can be attained through cooperation between the public and private sectors to facilitate business-related transactions and provide an environment conducive to the prosperity and growth of Sharjah.

Besides, the agreement was signed by Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, and Mr. Rashid Saif Saeed Al Jarwan, Member of the Board of Directors of Mashreq Bank, during a ceremony that was held at SEDD headquarter in the presence of many senior officials from the two sides.

From his side, SEDD Chairman said that the Department is always concerned about supporting and developing the services provided to the business sector in the Emirate in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, as well as the continuous pursuit of HH Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council, whom call for providing all facilitates to the investors sector in Sharjah to promote the economic situation and provide investment-stimulating environment.

Likely, Al Suwaidi clarified that SEDD also works extensively on strengthening its relationship with the private sector to meet the needs of the business sector and provide more facilities for it. Such a thing fall within the Department’s strategy to promote economic growth and consolidate Sharjah's status on the list of the most important commercial and economic centers worldwide.

“We are pleased to sign this MOU with Mashreq Bank that goes in line SEDD’s goal of enhancing business performance in Sharjah, which is the cornerstone of the emirate's economic boom. Such a thing is done in order to improve the level of services we provide to the customer”.

From Mashreq Bank, Mr. Rashid Saif Saeed Al Jarwan, Member of the Board of Directors of Mashreq Bank, stated that “We are so honored and pleased that the Mashreq Bank has been chosen to be a strategic partner of Sharjah Economic Development Department. Such strategic MOU will help us benefit from a variety of services that are highly efficient and thus enhance the quality of the banking services to our customers.

Also, this partnership is considered a cornerstone of a close cooperative relationship for the coming years".

Moreover, the Bank will be able to inquire and verify the permits issued by the Department of Economic Development in Sharjah. Thus, the Bank will be able to increase the speed and efficiency of its services to its clients and to shorten the time required to conduct their transactions.