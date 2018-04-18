UAE and Romania to increase mutual business opportunities

Humaid Mohammed bin Salim, FCCI Secretary-General, and Mihai Daraban, CCIR President, signed the agreement as part of the UAE Business Forum, organised in conjunction with the 1st UAE-Romanian Joint Committee meeting that took place from 16th to 17th April in Bucharest.

The MoU is aimed at boosting relationships between the two friendly countries in trade, industry and technology fields besides organising joint exhibitions, workshops and meetings related to small and

medium enterprises, SME.

The two parties also agreed to exchange visits, convene periodical meetings and resort to arbitration in case any dispute arises between the entities working under their umbrellas.

The FCCI Secretary-General encouraged Emirati and Romanian businessmen to form partnerships, joint projects and exhibitions with the ultimate objective of increasing trade volume between the two

countries for the benefit of the two peoples.

The FCCI delegation to Romania comprised 30 members representing various sectors.