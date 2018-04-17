12th Cityscape Abu Dhabi officially opens

Leading local and international developers, including Aldar Properties, Bloom Holding and IMKAN displayed the latest developments and upcoming projects slated for the emirate. The event will provide a platform for industry experts to share their insights with visitors and like-minded professionals on the exhibition floor during the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Maan Al Awlaqi, Executive Director – Commercial at Aldar Properties, said, "Cityscape Abu Dhabi is our primary launch platform for flagship projects. The event enables us to showcase our latest developments to a captive audience of high-calibre real estate investors, customers, and industry professionals alike. With the launch of our flagship project, Alghadeer, we look forward to a busy three days of sales, networking and discussions."

Cityscape Abu Dhabi will run daily until 19th April at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. It is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Unveiling details of a range of mixed-use developments, Bloom Holding also showcased existing projects such as Bloom Heights and Bloom Towers in Dubai, and Park View and Soho Square in Abu Dhabi.

Sameh Muhtadi, CEO of Bloom Holding, said, "Our participation in Cityscape Abu Dhabi 2018 demonstrates the importance we accord to the local real estate market, even as we strengthen our presence in key international markets."

Founded in December 2016, ARADA is one of the UAE’s newest developer, with a focus on Sharjah. Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, CEO of ARADA, said, "At this year’s event, we are launching the second phase of Aljada, only a few months after we announced the project in September 2017. I am very excited about what we are offering with the second phase of this incredible project; we are building something that we think will be of huge interest to younger members of the community, whether they are students, perhaps working for the first time or recently married."

Running along the exhibition, the Cityscape Abu Dhabi Conference hosted some of the region’s prominent real estate speakers throughout the day.