Shurooq to highlight Sharjah as regional tourism lynchpin at ATM

Participating under the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) pavilion, ATM brings together a perfect target audience of 40,000 trade visitors and industry experts as Shurooq highlights eight key hospitality and tourism projects.



The developments, Al Majaz Waterfront, Al Montazah, Al Qasba, Flag Island, Al Noor Island, Heart of Sharjah, the Sharjah Collection and Mleiha Archaeological and Eco-tourism project will represent some of the most exciting destinations and reinforce the diversification of Sharjah’s tourism and infrastructure, and its substantial contribution to the local economy and foreign investment.



During its participation at ATM, which runs from 22-25 April at Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre, Shurooq will be signing a joint venture agreement (JVA) with one of the world’s leading hospitality brands, unveiling another dynamic project to add to its increasingly impressive and diverse portfolio.



As one of the most potentially lucrative investment opportunities in the region, Sharjah’s flourishing tourism industry highlights the emirate’s long term strategy of a non-oil, knowledge-based, innovative economy. This has a broad spectrum, but has a particular focus on key sectors such as tourism, leisure, culture and the environment, factors which Shurooq has harnessed and combined and will bring to the ATM through its most popular attractions.



Commenting on its participation in ATM 2018, Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, COO of Shurooq, said: "The remarkable progress made in Sharjah’s tourism and hospitality sector even in the twelve months since our last appearance at the Arabian Travel Market demonstrates the significance the emirate places on the industry.”



He added: “We have supported the event for many years and have consistently attracted more interest and more investment in each edition, through our ground-breaking developments. In 2017 for example, we launched our luxury ‘Sharjah Collection’ brand which includes Al Badayer Oasis, Kingfisher Lodge at the Kalba Eco-tourism project and Fossil Rock Lodge at the Mleiha Archaeological and Eco-tourism project, which drew the immediate attention of the world’s leading travel agencies and tourism planners.”



He continued: “Many of Shurooq’s developments are unrivalled in terms of concept and quality, offering distinct opportunities for the world’s most prominent travel and tourism investors to either expand or enter into a regional market which is more than capable of meeting and exceeding global standards.”



Al Qaseer noted: “ATM provides a perfect visitor profile for Shurooq’s tourism offerings, not just for this particular event, it also acts as a vehicle to increase awareness among industry professionals and experts who will recognise Sharjah as a high-end, environmentally-responsible, cultural Middle East hub with services and standards that match any destination in the world.”



Al Qaseer also stressed the importance of Shurooq’s visibility on global platforms all year round, encouraging a ‘front of mind’ attitude for tourism professionals across the world at events, exhibitions, fairs and forums. He explained: “Sharjah is now firmly established as playing a pivotal role in the regional tourism sector, providing unique opportunities to a global market looking for new and exciting experiences. Shurooq has already succeeded in delivering highly ambitious, pioneering projects to fill that demand, and will continue to not only react but also anticipate and steer future trends.”



Established in 2009, Shurooq aims to achieve social, cultural, environmental and economic development based on Sharjah's distinct Arab and Islamic identity. Shurooq strives to encourage investment by adopting the best international standards in providing quality services.



Shurooq’s key mission is to provide facilities and incentives, evaluate tourism-related infrastructure projects and lay down the necessary plans to complete such projects.