ATMs were empty or not working in several states such as Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, domestic media reported.

People in the Indian Capital New Delhi also said they were not getting cash out of the ATMs, bringing back memories of long queues and non-functioning machines after the government's cash-swap measure in November 2016.



However, cash was being disbursed at bank branches as usual.