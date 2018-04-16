SEDD achieves 89% employee satisfaction in 2017

SEDD conducted the survey in accordance with the ISO 9001: 2008 related to Quality Management System standard applied. Such standard requires that the Department identify and collect the appropriate data to demonstrate the effectiveness of the quality management system, and evaluate the opportunities for continuous improvement.

Commenting on the result of the survey, Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, said that the Department conducts the survey periodically to determine and learn about the general satisfaction of its employees. The survey aim to study and analyse employees’ suggestions and complaints through the top management.

He stressed that the responses of employees were characterised by transparency and awareness of the purposes of the survey.