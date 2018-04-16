HSE practices must be at centre of energy company operations, says ADNOC official

Delivering the keynote address at the 2018 Society of Petroleum Engineers International Conference and Exhibition on Health, Safety, Security, Environment and Social Responsibility, being held in Abu Dhabi, Al Kindi said fundamental working practice changes, along with heightened stakeholder awareness, make it imperative the oil and gas industry continues to ensure effective health, safety and environment, HSE, protection measures are at the centre of operations.

Al Kindi said, "Working in partnership is key to safeguarding people, communities and the environment. Partnership among our people, to proactively address and mitigate HSE risks, partnership with our industry peers, to learn from incidents and continuously advance HSE standards and partnership with our contractors, to ensure people, across sites and operations, live and breathe a culture of HSE first.

"At ADNOC, being serious about our ambition of 100 percent HSE is not only the right thing to do but the smart thing, as it makes solid business sense. We expect and empower our staff and contractors to speak up, intervene and ensure compliance whenever safety is at risk, as it is our firm conviction that HSE is the fundamental platform that enables People, Performance, Profitability and Efficiency, the cornerstones of ADNOC’s success."