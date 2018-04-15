Turkey's largest airport to open in October

Turkey says it will be one of the world's biggest airports when completed. The project is designed to accommodate growing traffic in a major hub.

The airport is among Turkey's mega-projects which include a third bridge across the Bosphorus that opened in 2016 and plans to build a huge canal in Istanbul that would render a large chunk of the city an island.

Incoming flights will be directed to the new airport from the existing Ataturk Airport as soon as the new one opens. The airport will be large enough for 114 planes to dock at the same time, the minister told Anadolu, adding that it would employ 225,000 people when fully operational.

Istanbul's Ataturk Airport is among Europe's five busiest airports, recovering in 2017 from a downturn in passenger traffic the previous year. It will be closed after the new airport opens.

Istanbul is a major hub for transit flights, attracting lucrative transfer traffic this year from major airports in the Gulf as Turkey recovers from security worries, according to travel data analysis company Forward Keys.

Separately Aslan said Turkey will build new airports in the coastal towns of Antalya and Izmir.