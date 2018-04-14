SIB awarded ISO 27001 Certification

ISO27001 is a globally recognised standard for "Information Security Management System" and provides the accreditation on SIB’s security practices to customers, regulators, partners and other stakeholders and ensures that SIB is aligned with the best practices for protecting critical business information. SIB’s Information Technology and Information Security divisions were certified to be compliant with this ISO 27001 standard.

The ISO Certificate were presented to HE Mohammed Abdullah, Chief Executive Officer, Sharjah Islamic Bank, by officials of Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance, the UK based accredited ISO Certification body.

Mohammed Abdullah, Chief Executive Officer, Sharjah Islamic Bank said; “We are proud to announce that Sharjah Islamic Bank has received this prestigious and globally recognized certification. Protection of customer information is not only of paramount importance to SIB, but also demonstrates our commitment to our shareholders, customers, regulators and our employees to provide the best in class capabilities and processes in our Information Technology and Information Security initiatives.”