UAE 2nd largest ME investor in Africa with $11 billion

UAE is the second top investing country in Africa by value of capital investment in 2016, accounting for $11bn of capex giving it a 12 percent market share, said the report.

UAE-led FDI rose a substantial 161 percent from 2015, when it pumped $4.2bn of capex into African projects, the report mentioned, quoting a study by the UN Economic Commission for Africa, titled "Investment Policies and Bilateral Investment Treaties (BITs): Implications for Regional Integration."

The report was discussed at a panel session titled "Invest in Africa" at the Annual Investment Meeting which concluded in Dubai Wednesday and explored how regional integration could support inclusive investment reforms at national, sub-regional and continental level.

The high-level panelists included Yofi Grant, Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Investment Promotion Centre; Stephen N. Karingi, Director Capacity Development Division, ‎United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA); Aisha Abubakar, Minister of Trade and Industry of Nigeria; Harouna Kabore, Minister of Trade, Industry and Crafts of Burkina Faso; Seetanah Lutchmeenaraidoo, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade of Mauritius.