New Zealand halts new offshore oil and gas exploration

"(We are) taking an important step to address climate change and create a clean, green and sustainable future for New Zealand," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.



The oil and gas industry in New Zealand generates about NZ$2.5 billion a year ($1.8 billion), including NZ$1.5 billion in exports, and employs about 11,000 people.



Ardern said existing drilling and exploration permits would not be affected, meaning no existing jobs would be lost.



She said there would also be limited new on-shore permits around the North Island's Taranaki region, where most of New Zealand industry is concentrated.

"We're striking the right balance for New Zealand -- we're protecting existing industry and protecting future generations from climate change," she said.



The move by New Zealand comes two weeks after the Netherlands announced plans to rapidly cut production at -- and eventually close -- Europe's biggest gas field as it too seeks to its slash fossil fuel use.

Ardern campaigned heavily on environmental issues when she won a general election last year and is in a three-way coalition government that includes the Greens.



She said she saw the impact of climate change first-hand last month when she visited the cyclone-ravaged Pacific island nations of Samoa and Tonga.

This, she said, underscored the fact that climate change was real and New Zealand needed to be at the forefront of efforts to address it.



"We’ve been a world leader on critical issues... by being nuclear free, the first to support women to vote," she said.

"Now we could be a world leader in becoming carbon neutral. We owe this to future generations."



The government said there were currently 31 oil and gas exploration permits, with 22 of them offshore.

Environmental groups welcomed the move, with Greenpeace declaring "the tide has turned irreversibly against Big Oil in New Zealand".