Emirates SkyCargo introduces new product for rapid transport of aircraft parts

Every day, spare parts are airfreighted at short notice to help repair aircraft that have been stranded due to technical reasons and lack of availability of the right spare part. As the financial and reputational impact of keeping an aircraft grounded at a remote location can be fairly large, transporting spare parts to repair the aircraft at the utmost speed is of great importance to any airline.



Emirates AOG is Emirates SkyCargo’s latest product offering for the global aviation industry. It is built to respond to the needs of airlines wanting to service grounded aircraft by rapidly despatching critical aircraft components unavailable at destination. The core aim of Emirates AOG is to transport parts on the quickest possible flight connection without compromising on the quality of handling and customer service.



Special features of the new product include a late cut-off time for cargo acceptance at origin – up to four hours prior to scheduled time of departure for shipments weighing less than 100 kilograms; expedited delivery at destination – maximum of 2.5 hours from actual arrival time of the aircraft; track and trace visibility of the consignment during transportation and priority handling.

Emirates SkyCargo has also created a unique ‘Must Go’ bag for bulk loading of small AOG shipments. Designed in a striking red colour, the bag alerts Emirates SkyCargo staff to the urgent nature of shipment ensuring dedicated priority handling for the aircraft part in transit, especially during airside operations.



"Emirates SkyCargo is committed to constantly improving our service levels and introducing new products that can respond to our customers’ needs," said Nabil Sultan, Emirates Divisional Senior Vice President, Cargo. "Emirates AOG builds on a number of our strengths – our extensive network spanning over 155 destinations across six continents, our frequency of operations to destinations as well as our own vast experience in transporting aircraft parts for Emirates’ fleet. With Emirates AOG, customers can be assured of a rapid, efficient and reliable service to transport parts that can help get their aircraft back into service at the earliest."

Emirates SkyCargo, the freight division of Emirates, offers customers cargo capacity on its modern, all wide-body fleet of over 260 aircraft including 14 freighters - 13 Boeing 777-Fs and one B747-400ERF.