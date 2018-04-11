Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED 20 million to Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment

  • Wednesday 11, April 2018 in 8:20 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) donated AED 20 million to the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRHCE) to support the latter's programmes during the Year of Zayed 2018.
A cheque of the amount was handed by Abdul Razzak Al Abdullah, Head of the Community Service Department at DIB, to Ebrahim Mohammad Bu Melha, Deputy Chairman of MBRHCE’s board of trustees.

''The DIB's donation will help us implement many programmes set for the year of Zayed,'' said Ebrahim Bu Melha.

Abdul Razzak Al Abdullah stressed the DIB's commitment to extend a helping hand to low-income groups in partnership with the MBRHCE as part of its mandate to provide humanitarian and charitable assistance to the underprivileged.