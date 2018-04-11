Al Musharrkh: Sharjah attracts AED 6 billion FDI in 2017, and total rises AED 36 billion

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, the Invest in Sharjah CEO, Mohammed Juma’a Al Musharrkh, said that the Emirate has concluded its participation with great success, stressing that during the press conference, organised on Tuesday to unveiled Sharjah’s performance in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) in various economic sectors, the emirate has announced a qualitative growth, attracting (AED 6 billion) of foreign direct investment (FDI) and (AED 30 billion) of cumulative investment.

Mohammed Juma’a Al Musharrkh added, “We hope to increase the figure by 20% in 2018 through the promotion of opportunities in the emirate and the various facilities provided by Sharjah government agencies to several investors.”

The Invest in Sharjah CEO also stated that the main sectors that have achieved the investment growth were real estate , industry , and construction. He further concluded, “During our participation this year, we're looking forward to attract more quality investments in innovation, technology, and social media.”