Air Arabia Egypt starts direct flights between Sohag and Kuwait

The new flights operate three times a week, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, departing from Sohag International Airport (HMB) at 2340 hours and arriving in Kuwait International Airport (KWI) at 0305 hours the following day. The return flight will depart Kuwait at 0345 hours and land in Sohag at 0535 hours’ local time – operating Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said: “Egypt is one of our fastest growing markets driven by both business and tourist travellers. The expansion of our existing network of direct flights from and to Egypt is aligned with our ongoing commitment to offering our passengers access to destinations at tremendous value.”

Air Arabia, currently operates flights to over 148 routes across the globe from five hubs located in the Middle East and North Africa, continues on the mission to create an ever-expanding network of diverse destinations, allowing for high-quality and cost-effective travel.