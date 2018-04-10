ASIO wins Arabian Business Real Estate Award

Sharjah Asset Management (SAM), the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, launched ASIO in October 2015 following the vision of the emirate to create a strong and diversified economy, to further boost the competitiveness and prosperity of the emirate.

Abdel Aziz Fikri, Senior Manager at ASIO, was present to accept the prestigious award from Eddie Taylor, Editor Arabian Business Magazine on behalf of SAM, at the glittering award ceremony.

After receiving the award, Fikri commented, “We are incredibly humbled to be recognised by our peers for our efforts to contribute to the sustainable growth of the emirate. This award is also a testament to the pioneering work that SAM produces to develop unique and innovative concepts.”

Fikri added, “We are pleased to present a development that offers significant investment opportunities for UAE Nationals, Arabs and foreign investors in numerous categories.”

Stretched over an area of 14 million-square-feet, ASIO comprises 353 plots that are allocated for light and medium industrial, mixed-use, and retail purposes. One single plot is apportioned for a shopping mall or other larger development. ASIO will be a world-class industrial park with purpose-built space along with all necessary amenities.

Fikri concluded, “The industrial park is a dedicated platform for industrial growth in the UAE, offering exceptional quality, dependability, and adaptability. ASIO is poised to become one of the largest and most advanced industrial parks in the region.”

Al Saja’a Industrial Oasis represents a new concept in industrial oases and free zones. Investors are exempt from service charges and will enjoy all of the unique economic benefits of a free zone, including attractive bank financing options.

ASIO’s strategic location, coupled with its state-of-the-art infrastructure and business-friendly environment, offers a competitive advantage and will appeal to investors who desire to operate from the Sharjah region, enabling them to grow, globally. Moreover, businesses that are based in ASIO may conveniently import and export goods and materials via land, sea and air links, effortlessly. In addition to its broad amenities, ASIO’s service offerings will include business set up support with the least minimum start up time possible.