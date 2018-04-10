Hussain Al Mahmoudi: Sharjah is full of lucrative investment opportunities

Al Mahmoudi said: “We are delighted to participate in Annual Investment Meeting startup 2018 (AIM startup) as part of Sharjah pavilion which comprises several government bodies, stressing that Sharjah is full of lucrative opportunities to offer to investors in the various sectors.”

He added that focus should be on optimal investment instruments in the areas of in knowledge, innovation, research, science and technology as key pillars of the UAE national economy.

In an exclusive statement to "Sharjah 24", Al Mahmoudi pointed out that the meeting is an ideal platform to explore the prospects of investment in light of the huge technological development.

“Through our participation in this prestigious event, we look forward to exchanging visions and knowledge to explore the prospects of attracting promising investments especially in Knowledge –based economy which is crucial to sustainable growth and a strong foundation to employ young potentials to translate the UAE Vision 2021 aiming to build a highly productive and competitive knowledge –based economy that guarantees a prosperous and sustainable future, and urge us to activate partnership between public and private sectors, Al Mahmoudi explained.

Al-Mahmoudi went on to say that the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park contributes to the support of innovation, entrepreneurship and technological development to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development in the UAE in general and the Emirate of Sharjah in particular.