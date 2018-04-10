China's Xi renews pledges to open economy, cut tariffs this year

While most of the pledges were reiterations of previously announced measures, for which foreign business groups say implementation is long overdue, Xi's comments sent U.S. stock futures, the dollar and Asian shares higher.



Xi said that China will sharply widen market access for foreign investors, a chief complaint of the country's trading partners and a point of contention for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, which has threatened billions of dollars in tariffs on Chinese goods.



The speech at the Boao Forum for Asia in the southern province of Hainan had been widely anticipated as one of Xi's first major addresses in a year in which the ruling Communist Party marks the 40th anniversary of its landmark economic reforms and opening up under former leader Deng Xiaoping.



Xi said China would raise the foreign ownership limit in the automobile, shipbuilding and aircraft sectors "as soon as possible", and push previously announced measures to open the financial sector.

"This year, we will considerably reduce auto import tariffs, and at the same time reduce import tariffs on some other products," Xi said.



He also said "Cold War mentality" and isolationism would "hit brick walls". His speech did not specifically mention the United States or its trade policies.