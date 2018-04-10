Al Musharrakh: We aim to provide an integrated picture of the investment products in Sharjah

  • Tuesday 10, April 2018 in 10:47 AM
  • Mohammed Juma Al Musharrakh
    Mohammed Juma Al Musharrakh
Sharjah 24: The Emirate of Sharjah is participating for the six consecutive year in the eighth edition of the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM), being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from April 9 to 11, aiming to provide an integrated picture of various investment products in the emirate of Sharjah.

Through its pavilion, in partnership with six different government agencies, the emirate of Sharjah aims to consolidate their participation through providing  best solutions, practices, and services to several investors.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, on the sidelines of the eighth edition of the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM), Mohammed Juma Al Musharrakh , Chief Executive Officer of the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), highlighted the importance of this participation, stressing that the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) aims to enhance integration with government partners to meet investors' expectations and provide them with all the necessary facilities to establish the emirate's reputation as a business-friendly city.

Mohammed Juma Al Musharrakh added that the Office focuses on attracting more foreign companies to work in Sharjah, through strategies and plans aimed at achieving the desired developments and economic impacts in the Emirate.