Minister of Economy opens 14th International Property Show

  • Monday 09, April 2018 in 11:00 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, inaugurated Monday the highly-anticipated 14th edition of the International Property Show (IPS) at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre, in the presence of Majida Ali Rashid, Assistant Director General and Head of the Real Estate Investment Management and Promotion Center at Dubai Land Department,DLD, and Dawood Al Shezawi, Head of the Dubai Property Festival Organising Committee.
This year, the festival also features ‘Country Pavilions’ for Egypt and Europe.

The improved IPS 2018 programme was developed in partnership with DLD, the main partner to the event, and features a ‘Mega Property Sale’ under the Dubai Property Festival,DPF, which offers exclusive deals for three days.

DPF, is the first real estate festival of its kind to showcase market-leading offers from UAE, regional and international developers in addition to banks, real estate agents and property auction houses, providing investors with a one-stop shop where they can find complete packages of bargain deals.